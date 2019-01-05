Find out how to combine design, research and SEO tactics to create the ultimate Google-Friendly Website, keep reading to learn how.

Google is the powerhouse of search engines, even with China-based Baidu raising in fame. One of the reasons why Google has prevailed over all other search engines is its dedication to providing users with the most relevant results to their searches.



They have created over 200 trust markets over the past 10 years, and constantly strive to provide real results, clear out spam, and to provide users with a great experience.





This is excellent for users, who simply want the answers to their search queries, but it can be frustrating for companies who need to keep up to date and optimize their site to cash in on the massive amount of traffic that Google funnels.



