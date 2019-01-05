16
Vote
0 Comment

The Anatomy of a Google-Friendly Website

The Anatomy of a Google-Friendly Website - https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com Avatar Posted by Pixel_pro under Online Marketing
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on January 5, 2019 3:10 am
Find out how to combine design, research and SEO tactics to create the ultimate Google-Friendly Website, keep reading to learn how.
Google is the powerhouse of search engines, even with China-based Baidu raising in fame. One of the reasons why Google has prevailed over all other search engines is its dedication to providing users with the most relevant results to their searches.

They have created over 200 trust markets over the past 10 years, and constantly strive to provide real results, clear out spam, and to provide users with a great experience.


This is excellent for users, who simply want the answers to their search queries, but it can be frustrating for companies who need to keep up to date and optimize their site to cash in on the massive amount of traffic that Google funnels.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop