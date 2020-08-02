You might be thinking, “I don’t choose my customers; they choose me.” Well, yes and no. Customers choose to spend their money with you – or not. However, you have the right to either not take on a customer or fire one. Why would you turn down money and do that? Because some customers are unreasonable, can never be pleased, or only care about cost and not quality. Taking on demanding customers will only cause you headaches. Also, the time you spend trying to please them could end up costing you more money in time than the money you receive as payment.
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: Choose Your Customers Wisely!Posted by Julie Weishaar under Online Marketing
From https://newhorizons123.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on August 2, 2020 12:39 pm
8 hours ago
I have shared an experience of a not so pleasant potential customer, on podcast show called Fizzle. I will link to this episode on my site.
Best Premises,
Martin