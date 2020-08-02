17
You might be thinking, “I don’t choose my customers; they choose me.” Well, yes and no. Customers choose to spend their money with you – or not. However, you have the right to either not take on a customer or fire one. Why would you turn down money and do that? Because some customers are unreasonable, can never be pleased, or only care about cost and not quality. Taking on demanding customers will only cause you headaches. Also, the time you spend trying to please them could end up costing you more money in time than the money you receive as payment.



Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Julie: Nice to see you here again! I will link to your post on my forthcoming "last" site, informing the visitors how I choose my customers. :)

I have shared an experience of a not so pleasant potential customer, on podcast show called Fizzle. I will link to this episode on my site.

Best Premises,

Martin
