You might be thinking, “I don’t choose my customers; they choose me.” Well, yes and no. Customers choose to spend their money with you – or not. However, you have the right to either not take on a customer or fire one. Why would you turn down money and do that? Because some customers are unreasonable, can never be pleased, or only care about cost and not quality. Taking on demanding customers will only cause you headaches. Also, the time you spend trying to please them could end up costing you more money in time than the money you receive as payment.



