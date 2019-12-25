MarTech today (or Marketing Technology Today) is the term for the software and tech tools marketers grab to plan, execute, and measure marketing campaigns.
In fact, MarTech today is a fast-growing industry and it continues to transform the future of marketing. In this Infographic ‘The guide to MarkTech Toady’ brought to you by Wrike tracking tool for project management reveals some great facts about Marketing Technology.
The Guide to MarTech Today - An Infographic By Wrike Management
