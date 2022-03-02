Many small business owners are struggling to grow their business and have a hard time understanding why. One of the common reasons is that they don’t know what they don’t know. The importance of data analytics has grown so businesses can know more about their customers.
Do you know the importance of data analytics for your small business to grow? You need these numbers to make decisions for your small biz.
The Importance of Data in Growing Your Small BusinessPosted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
From https://smallbiztipster.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on March 2, 2022 10:43 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments