A Hotel website is a modern-day marketing tool that one cannot do without. But then again, it is not enough to just have a Hotel website. The site has to be taken through checks and balances if it will act as marketing Hotel tool. As you look at your website, is it a booster to your conversion rates? An answer may not be forthcoming until you engage in a website usability test. But again, it may cost you a dime, time and some serious analytical procedures. After you have engaged in a website usability test, the end will finally justify the means.

