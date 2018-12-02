16
Vote
0 Comment

The Importance of Usability Testing for Your Hotel Website

The Importance of Usability Testing for Your Hotel Website - https://aremorch.com Avatar Posted by AreMorch under Online Marketing
From https://aremorch.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on December 2, 2018 11:33 am
A Hotel website is a modern-day marketing tool that one cannot do without. But then again, it is not enough to just have a Hotel website. The site has to be taken through checks and balances if it will act as marketing Hotel tool. As you look at your website, is it a booster to your conversion rates? An answer may not be forthcoming until you engage in a website usability test. But again, it may cost you a dime, time and some serious analytical procedures. After you have engaged in a website usability test, the end will finally justify the means.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop