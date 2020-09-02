17
The five essential ingredients you need to shine like a Rockstar online! Learn how to be known as the ‘go-to’ expert in your niche.


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Rachel: I am not a rockstar, but I have interviewed (rock)stars on my podcast! Have you listened to my conversation with Rozalla? It is a fun story how we got connected, thanks to having an "active social media presence." I am striving to be a new media essentialist in the future, according to the thoughts in Greg McKeown's book, Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less, and Cal Newport's book, Digital Minimalism : Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World. I am creating my own "system" or toolbox called B.N.P (play on the word, Gross Domestic Product in Swedish, BNP), including blogging, "newslettering", and podcasting.

How is the Call to Action form working for you? I like this question: "What monthly budget have you allocated for social media management? Be honest. We will tell you what we can do."

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by centralpawebster
1 hour 8 minutes ago

Hi Martin!

I LOVE the book Essentialism! It's truly life-changing! Thanks for checking out the CTA button. I don't receive many submissions, but I also don't use the button as often as I should! :)

You've got the Rockstar material with your Podcast. Keep it going!

Rachel
