Not Found

The requested URL /all/share/blog was not found on this server.

Additionally, a 404 Not Found error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

Apache/2 Server at www.asgvs.com Port 80
The Pros and Cons of Writing on Medium | Small business news; tips; networking | BizSugar

17
Vote
2 Comment

The Pros and Cons of Writing on Medium

The Pros and Cons of Writing on Medium - https://lisapats.medium.com Avatar Posted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
From https://lisapats.medium.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on October 21, 2021 9:53 am
Learn why writing on Medium may help your small business scale and what the pros and cons of using the Medium platform are.

Medium is a publishing platform where people can read important, insightful stories on the topics that matter most to them and share ideas with the world.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: I have a premium account on Medium, since I handed over my old Twitter name, Lyceum, to Lyceum.fm and fellow podcaster, Zach. Davis. I haven't written anything on Medium yet. I have to figure out a plan, what could fit. Does it have to be original content, or could you have published it on your own blog in the past? I am interested to see how the support system could work on Medium, and if you could monetize in some ways, over time.

Do you have any suggestions on what could work for my content creation on Medium?

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

Me too Martin on the premium. I love to read and comment a lot. I do mostly original content but there is a quick way to repost from your blog too. I do make a few bucks now and then from the site but didn't write much until now as I want to experiment more. It's a great way to write more and practice makes greatness, right? Follow some folks first and generate a following and then write away Martin.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company