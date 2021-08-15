17
Vote
0 Comment
The reasons why a website loses or decreases its traffic after a migration are varied. In fact, discovering the action that caused the decrease requires an exhaustive analysis of all the changes made. Although there are many, most of the time there are 10 specific facts, here we tell you about them.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company