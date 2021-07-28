If you are a blogger you know that in order to gain traction you need to optimize your brand’s visibility. Increasing brand awareness is integral to continued blogging success. Part of that awareness comes in the form of search engine results.



SEO or search engine optimization is a critical buzzword in terms of getting noticed. It involves bringing more traffic from a search engine query directly to your website.



The intent is to make your website a top-of-the-page result for anyone searching – instead of burying your site on page 2 of the search results, or beyond.

