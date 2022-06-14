16
Web 3.0 Marketing for Small Business

Web 3.0 marketing is here. And, if you’re like me, it’s thrown you for a loop. Be warned, this is not a wait and see thing. If you don’t have Web 3.0 friendly marketing systems in place, your business will suffer.

If you were an adult or in business in the late 90’s or early 2000 people were wondering if you had to have a web site. Then around 2007 we were asking ourselves if social media was a fad.

And now, it’s time for Web 3.0. What do you think? Will Web 3.0 change small business marketing?


