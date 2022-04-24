16
Do you know what automatically generated content means? Recently Google stated that automatically generated content is against their webmaster guidelines. However, they explain it further: It is when the automatically generated content is intended to manipulate search rankings. The abbreviation is “AGC” for short. (From The Search Engine Roundtable.)

Learn what you can and cannot do with AI writing tools today!


