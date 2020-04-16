27
Vote
1 Comment
What is SEO? Sometimes I forget that many small businesses aren’t familiar with what SEO is and how they can benefit from it, let’s take a look.

If you run a small business, you likely spend a lot of time thinking about marketing. Your strategy is the key to bringing in new customers and growing your brand. One major element of digital marketing is search engine optimization. Many business owners have heard this term but are unsure of what it is?

If you find yourself asking this question, we’re going to take a step back and define SEO and answer how you can use it to get your business ahead.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by adeone79
2 days ago

Hi Kevin,

For many new business owners on the internet, the word SEO (search engine optimization) is a foreign language. It takes a bit of time before they get to know what is it and how it can benefit their business massively.

Thanks for sharing, Kevin.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company