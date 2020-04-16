What is SEO? Sometimes I forget that many small businesses aren’t familiar with what SEO is and how they can benefit from it, let’s take a look.



If you run a small business, you likely spend a lot of time thinking about marketing. Your strategy is the key to bringing in new customers and growing your brand. One major element of digital marketing is search engine optimization. Many business owners have heard this term but are unsure of what it is?



If you find yourself asking this question, we’re going to take a step back and define SEO and answer how you can use it to get your business ahead.

