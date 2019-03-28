18
No design skills? Or don’t know how to create beautiful Social Media Images for your Hotel?

No worries, Canva has a solution for your Hotel. I am fortunate that I have an awesome community that is not afraid of telling me when something is off with my content. And have over the years developed a growth mindset that makes me open to constructive feedback and critique.

I first started getting feedbacks that my Instagram images were distorted.



Comments


Written by pvariel
14 minutes ago

Hi Are,

It's indeed a joy to read the experience you had with your developed images and the finding of Canva the wonderful platform. Yes, we all know the year ahead is for visuals and images, in such cases if our created images are an eye-capturing one you passed the litmus test. Here comes the help of Canva, we can develop wonderful and eye capturing images for anything and every situation, not only in the hotel industry but also can bring color to our activities thru social media blogs, etc.

Thanks for telling more about your experiences.

~ Philip
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Are: You are good at introspection and taking constructing feedback in the right way. I haven't mastered the Canva tool yet. ;)
- 0 +



