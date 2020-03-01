Today digital marketing is crucial to your business. In the not-so-distant past, online marketing was this emerging and different way of selling your products and services. It may not have been immediately obvious.



However, it was the beginning of a massive change in how advertising is seen and done.



Today, it’s an integral part of running a business. Every single major brand has a digital strategy, and so any brand that wants to be successful needs one. Since the barrier to entry for digital marketing is relatively low, as it’s an inexpensive marketing strategy and widely accessible. Hence, most companies are employing some kind of digital strategy.

