17
Vote
1 Comment
Today digital marketing is crucial to your business. In the not-so-distant past, online marketing was this emerging and different way of selling your products and services. It may not have been immediately obvious.

However, it was the beginning of a massive change in how advertising is seen and done.

Today, it’s an integral part of running a business. Every single major brand has a digital strategy, and so any brand that wants to be successful needs one. Since the barrier to entry for digital marketing is relatively low, as it’s an inexpensive marketing strategy and widely accessible. Hence, most companies are employing some kind of digital strategy.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: I will agitate for the idea that you could handle a couple of social media accounts / platforms. In order to find your favorites, maybe you have to test several different tools. My focus will be my blogs, podcasts, and my newsletter.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company