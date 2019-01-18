Struggling to reach Millennial consumers? Pay attention to who's on your payroll - Millennial employees are better suited to understanding their piers.



There’s a good reason why companies should pay attention to millennials in the marketplace and on their payroll: It’s a matter of numbers.



The Pew Research Center predicts that millennials will outnumber baby boomers this year.







To better understand and tap into the sizeable millennial market, a good place to start is to hire millennial employees — or get to know the ones you already have.

