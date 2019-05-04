If customer journey mapping is important to you, you may want to get familiar with the flywheel to understand why the marketing funnel is on its way out.



The “flywheel” has been a popular topic in marketing conversation lately. It’s not a new concept, but within the last year, Hubspot officially declared the funnel dead—replaced by the flywheel—and tweeted videos of marketers blending funnels to smithereens.



So what does this mean for small business owners? Find Out...

