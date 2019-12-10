Video Marketing will be essential for your Hotels existence in 2020.



This is a harsh and brutal reality.



By 2020 the customer experience is trending to overtake the pricepoint as the most important aspect of the decision process.



Customers will no longer compare your hotel on price, but on the most thrilling customer experience, they had with any brand.



Hotels will have to focus on value innovation and a growth mindset. It will become critical for hotels to utilize video marketing to create new unique visual experience offers.



Let’s look at some facts from 2019 and take a dive into the facts of video marketing for the future hotel.

