Stock photography makes your blog look uninteresting. And it fails to deliver the most important marketing results. Images are not the most important aspect of your blog post. But they can determine the success of the aspects that are. Don’t throw up stock photos. Make sure your photos work for your success. Make them interesting. Make them carry your message. A little time spent creating an original image is worth the effort.



David: Do you use a special program for optimize the images on your blog?
