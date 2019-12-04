Stock photography makes your blog look uninteresting. And it fails to deliver the most important marketing results. Images are not the most important aspect of your blog post. But they can determine the success of the aspects that are. Don’t throw up stock photos. Make sure your photos work for your success. Make them interesting. Make them carry your message. A little time spent creating an original image is worth the effort.
Why your blog posts need better images than you have now – time to up your game!Posted by amabaie under Online Marketing
From https://thgmwriters.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on December 4, 2019 1:26 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
7 hours ago