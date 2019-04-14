Branding is key to your success today online and offline. With the complex world of digital marketing and social media engagement, comes another worry – getting your business’s message across. It’s easy to get trapped in the one-lane thought process of getting your brand and company out there, getting an online presence, making yourself known, etc.

Sure, it’s a good idea to market yourself and make your business known but as they say “a chain is no stronger than its weakest link”. And for a good reason too.

