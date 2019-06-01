Productivity and a good night’s sleep go hand in hand. Nearly half of Americans report insufficient or low-quality sleep. And this interferes with their daily lives at least once a week.

You run a business. So you know the importance of getting a good night’s sleep. And you can stay on top of your game. Run your business at its optimum.

One highly successful entrepreneur who has long emphasized the importance of sleep, is Jeff Bezos. The Amazon founder and CEO claims he’s more alert and able to think more clearly after he’s had eight hours of sleep.

