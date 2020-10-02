17
Vote
1 Comment
If you are seeking accuracy, then human transcription is well-suited for your podcast transcription. Human transcribers can understand the context of your podcast better than a machine or software.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Beth: Do you have data on how many of all podcasts out there, are having transcribed their episodes on a regular basis?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company