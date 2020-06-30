HelloWoofy, a smart social media management platform, just announced a series of new features, including integration with Hootsuite. This means that Hootsuite’s existing 18 million customers can now access HelloWoofy’s intelligent technology on top of the Hootsuite dashboard for $49 a year.

Founder Arjun Rai said in a phone interview with Small Business Trends, “A lot of Hootsuite customers were using our product in conjunction with their existing workflows, so we reached out to Ryan Holmes, Hootsuite’s founder, and now the tools are fully integrated so social media professionals and marketers all over the world can save time optimizing and sharing their content.”

