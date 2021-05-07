The Covid-19 pandemic has seen a huge rise in cashless payments as society has attempted to limit the contact between people as much as possible. A new study from the University of Chicago explores whether this also influences our spending patterns, and especially our spontaneous purchases.



The analysis revealed that the volunteers who were making cashless payments generally had lower arousal than those thinking of using cash. This in turn made those using cash pay more attention to the health risks of the grocery items they were buying, so their shop was generally healthier than those paying with a card.

