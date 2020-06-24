23
How to make infographics with DesignCap, You can make compelling visuals without knowing the basics of designing by following these steps.


Written by pvariel
3 days ago

Hi All, Greetings from Hyderabad, India.

Glad to share about yet another useful online tool for making lovely and eycapturing infographics and various other image designs by using DesignCap online tool

Wish you all a profitable weekend.

~ Philip
Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Phil: Thanks for the tip. It comes handy, as in the process to create a product based on my tea interest. It is a illustration (made by fine artist and editorial cartoonist, John Cox) on how to make the perfect cup of (black) tea. It will be accompanied with some instructions, tips and tricks, by me. It will also include a special premium podcast episode with my thought on The Perfect Cuppa. I am also thinking of offering an AMA (ask me anything) online session with individuals who have purchased this forthcoming product.

All the Best,

Martin
