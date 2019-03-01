Most of the major players (when it comes to Amazon FBA sales) promote their products off of Amazon’s site. These 6- and 7-figure sellers understand that you have to approach Amazon like a full-blown ecommerce business complete with marketing strategies that find customers instead of waiting on them to casually stroll over to Amazon.
That means — either in place of Amazon sponsored ads, or in addition to them — you should learn to promote Amazon products offsite to increase traffic to your Amazon listings. There is a wide array of options, but let me tell you about the ones that have proven themselves to work the best.
How to Promote Amazon Products Offsite to Increase Traffic & SalesPosted by karonthackston under Products and Services
From https://www.marketingwords.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on March 1, 2019 2:30 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 hour 27 minutes ago
All the Best,
Martin