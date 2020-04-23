The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently sent a warning about video-teleconferencing (VTC) hijacking, also called Zoom bombing. The FBI said it received reports of conferences being disrupted by threatening language as well as pornographic and/or hate images.
The warning from the FBI addresses classroom disruptions, but Zoom users across the internet have experienced the incidents. This comes as more people are working from home using Zoom during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns taking place around the world.
How to Protect Your Online Meetings from Zoom BombingPosted by lyceum under Products and Services
From https://smallbiztrends.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on April 23, 2020 11:57 am
