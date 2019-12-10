Ecamm Live is a popular live streaming software for Mac users. One of the newest features from the developers at Ecamm Networks is the ability to add a video background (instead of a static image) to your backdrop during your live streams. You can also change the background on the fly during your stream. Watch this video to see this in action and a whole lot more you can do with your green screen and Ecamm Live.
How to Work with a Green Screen on Ecamm LivePosted by Ileane under Products and Services
From https://youtu.be 2 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on December 10, 2019 7:53 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
5 hours ago