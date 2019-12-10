17
How to Work with a Green Screen on Ecamm Live

Ecamm Live is a popular live streaming software for Mac users. One of the newest features from the developers at Ecamm Networks is the ability to add a video background (instead of a static image) to your backdrop during your live streams. You can also change the background on the fly during your stream. Watch this video to see this in action and a whole lot more you can do with your green screen and Ecamm Live.



Ileane: I will definitively check out Ecamm soon again... ;)I hope my laptop (MacBook Pro from 2011) will work with Ecamm Live.
