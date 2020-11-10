16
More people now have a side hustle in addition to their full-time jobs than ever before. CASHDROP wants to help these entrepreneurs monetize their side hustle with a new feature it calls LINK DROP.

LINK DROP is going to allow creators to start selling digital goods quickly while bypassing digital marketplaces. This means no more hefty commissions, which can start at 30% for some of the more popular app stores. For individuals with the right skillsets, it means keeping more of the money they make through their hard work when selling their digital assets.


