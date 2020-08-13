23
Demandforce has launched its mobile app that provides businesses more access to client communication tools and marketing automation features. It lets users easily manage and run their business from anywhere with instant mobile access to valuable information. This includes those of clients, schedules, appointment requests, and two-way text conversations.
The mobile app integrates with Demandforce’s platform making it easy to communicate with clients on the go. Demandforce’s free app allows businesses to receive important push notifications of appointment requests, texts from clients to their business numbers. In addition, it allows users to view and reply to those inquiries directly in the app.


