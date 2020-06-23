Revuze has launched a new tool that allows businesses to map and analyze customers’ experience reviews to help boost brand image. The tool uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) that automates semantic text analysis. It segments the data based on relevance to help better inform business decisions on products and brands.
New Tool Searches Customer Reviews to Find Terms Consumers Use to Reach Your Brand OnlinePosted by lyceum under Products and Services
From https://smallbiztrends.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on June 23, 2020 12:36 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments