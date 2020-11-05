16
Purewrist has launched its latest offering for businesses to provide a digital contactless employee gift program. The offering, during the coronavirus crisis, will offer an option for digital payments and simplify gift card distribution for this upcoming holiday season.

The employee gift package will also help businesses connect with their employees as an estimated 64% of US employees are working from home now due to the pandemic.


