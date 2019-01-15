29
Tuesday Tech [podcast]

I will talk about tech stuff on Tuesday. It could be an app, a gadget, etc. I recently did a talk at a podcasting conference in Stockholm, Sweden. I then used the presentation tool called Haiku Deck. As I searched Google News, I found out that Haiku Deck is now acquired by BookRags, an ”edtech” company in Seattle. I am interested to learn about Adam Tratt’s new ventures in the future, and how BookRags will develop Haiku Deck in the years to come.

What kind of presentation tools do you use?





