Vimeo Launches New User Profile Page Updates

Vimeo Launches New User Profile Page Updates - https://smallbiztrends.com
Vimeo, the web hosting, sharing and services platform, has launched a new profile page experience. The profile page update enables users to customize more of their profiles. They can also add details to help them become hired for projects, such as experience and rates.

The profile page update allows users to tag the brands and businesses they have previously worked with.


