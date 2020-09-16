Vimeo, the web hosting, sharing and services platform, has launched a new profile page experience. The profile page update enables users to customize more of their profiles. They can also add details to help them become hired for projects, such as experience and rates.
The profile page update allows users to tag the brands and businesses they have previously worked with.
Vimeo Launches New User Profile Page UpdatesPosted by lyceum under Products and Services
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on September 16, 2020 10:44 am
