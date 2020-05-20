Vimeo recently launched a new “Stories in Place” video collection featuring stories of small businesses adapting through the days of coronavirus.

Staff at Vimeo picked these videos during 12 days of sheltering in place. Each filmmaker received a grant to make a video about a small business they love and how that business has been impacted by the pandemic. And Vimeo matched each grant with a donation to the featured businesses.



Small businesses continue adapting to the coronavirus pandemic in various ways. Some closed their doors completely. Meanwhile, others changed the way they deliver products and services to customers. And sharing these stories of small businesses persevering may provide inspiration or motivation to other entrepreneurs

