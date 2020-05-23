Web accessibility platform accessiBe announced that it has secured funding from global investment firm K1 Investment Management, LLC. The $12 million capital will be used to help the company grow its market in North America and improve its services for its customers and partners.
Web accessibility platform accessiBe secures $12 million to make the entire web accessiblePosted by pvariel under Products and Services
From https://betanews.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on May 23, 2020 10:48 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments