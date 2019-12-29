Small business owners often worry about data security and productivity. If you also do the same, then the latest Windows 10 Pro update can calm your nerves.

According to the latest Windows 10 Pro update, “Hard encryption is now easy with a key-rolling feature that securely rotates recovery passwords on Mobile Device Management (MDM)-managed devices.”



What’s more, the latest update will also enhance users’ productivity in Cloud Clipboard, Calendar, Search your PC and OneDrive, states Microsoft.



With the releases of the latest updates, small businesses that have Windows 10 Pro can work more securely and smartly.

