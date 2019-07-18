One of the benefits of today’s digital technology is the efficiency it has introduced to small businesses. Enterprise-grade solutions are now readily available at a price point small business can afford.
The latest effort in this endeavor is the expansion of the partnership between Mastercard and Zoho. According to Mastercard, small businesses around the world will have access to a comprehensive array of products and services.
The goal of this initiative is to enable simpler business operations for SMBs globally. When fully integrated, businesses can run their company with greater ease, efficiency, and profitability. This is especially important in today’s digital ecosystem.
Zoho and Mastercard Announce Partnership for Small Businesses
