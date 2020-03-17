Zoho Remotely is a suite of cloud applications to help you communicate and collaborate with your team. No matter where you are in the world it will keep track of your workload as well as provide remote assistance to your customers.

Ironically enough, the launch of Zoho Remotely comes when the world is scrambling to find a workaround for the coronavirus in their workplace. With that in mind, the company is making Zoho Remotely available free of charge to anyone and everyone who needs remote working tools in light of the epidemic.



What is even more ironic is Zoho Remotely was built remotely in less than a week. This is what Zoho chief evangelist Raju Vegesna told John Koetsier on the TechFirst podcast on March 6, 2020. Vegesna said Remotely didn’t even exist before Monday of that week.

