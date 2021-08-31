Infographic: average book word counts. One of the first issues to address is the desired word count of the book. That determines everything from the ghostwriting fee to the outline they’ll need for their manuscript. Frankly, this guide is just for information. Use it to improve your writing if it helps. Use it to make your book more saleable or effective. Use it to make creative decisions and business decisions, if you wish.
Average book word count: how many words should I write?Posted by amabaie under Public Relations
From https://thgmwriters.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on August 31, 2021 5:37 am
