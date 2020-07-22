If you want to share tips and tricks from your business to help other small businesses out there, visit the Biz Sugar community. I’ve been using their platform for years to learn and engage with other liked minded businesses.



I’ve met small business owners from around the world there and we have helped each other out online over the years. (Inspire To Thrive has been a member there since 2012.)



You can see my friend Janice Wald from Mostly Blogging below. People can comment and vote on each article that is accepted by the community.





