17
Vote
0 Comment
Public relations is defined as the actions a brand takes to manage its brand reputation. It is a major factor in how the public perceives the brand and it is often the key differentiator between brands (think Pepsi and Coke). Understanding this, businesses are expected to maintain good PR and prevent the spread of negative news to the public.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company