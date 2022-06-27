Truth. Journalism. Has there ever been a time went those two words need more to align with each other than today? In recent years, the term “fake news” has ensnared the public discourse. People are finding it harder and harder to distinguish between real news and fake news.



We were drawn to Caleb’s story because it hit hard at the concept of fake news. That made his short story both timely and fundamental to what writers – especially journalists – will grapple with over the years to come.

