You are the center of the universe

It’s about the reader and only the reader. Use “you” in your text to give the reader ownership of your product or service, or the ideas you are putting forward.



Written by Inspiretothrive
5 hours ago

Blogs and social media.
Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

David,

Have you read This Is Marketing by Seth Godin? He talks a lot about "you" (the customer).

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

David, I LOVE This reminder about using the word YOU in your content. Thank you!
Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Lisa: What is your favorite type of content material at the moment?

All the Best,

Martin
