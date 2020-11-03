As an online business owner, your key concern is generating income for your online business. When money comes in, you have more to save for a rainy day. You also need more to spend on growing your business, and more money to pay off any debts you may have incurred.



But what happens when you don’t have the cash-flow needed to keep your business going? What happens when disaster strikes?



At this present time, this obviously includes the pandemic situation that is causing many businesses to struggle, but there could also be other problems that affect your finances.

