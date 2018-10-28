Small Business Administration Lended $30 Billion in FY18Posted by jondyer under Raising Capital
This week the U.S. Small Business Administration (better known simply as the SBA) announced that it had offered entrepreneurs more than $30 billion in guaranteed loans during their 2018 fiscal year. As the Administration notes, this amounts to thousands of small businesses receiving capital that they would otherwise not have access to. Moreover both the SBA’s 7(a) and 504 loan programs saw high-performance levels in FY18 while their Microloan and Community Advantage Programs reached record levels of lending.
