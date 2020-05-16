This year is getting off to a rough start. COVID-19 is spreading quickly and fears are growing. Organizations are being forced to evaluate their processes, spend, and strategic plans. Events are being cancelled, stocks are nosediving, and sales are collapsing. Teams of all sizes are going to have to make big changes, quickly.
A Comprehensive List of Tips, Tools, & Tricks to Help Organizations Navigate a Global PandemicPosted by joannw2016 under Resources
From https://www.functionly.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on May 16, 2020 7:20 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments