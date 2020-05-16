16
Vote
0 Comment
This year is getting off to a rough start. COVID-19 is spreading quickly and fears are growing. Organizations are being forced to evaluate their processes, spend, and strategic plans. Events are being cancelled, stocks are nosediving, and sales are collapsing. Teams of all sizes are going to have to make big changes, quickly.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company