Digital receipts, online bank statements and cloud-based document storage are the norm in today’s business world. Some business owners may wonder whether they truly need physical copies of any documents at all these days. However, some important documents should always exist in both physical and digital form.

To that end, a panel of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) members answered the following question:

“While moving all your business files to the cloud or other digital storage may seem more convenient or secure, what is one example of a document you want to make sure you have a handy physical copy of, and why?”

Here are some of the documents worth keeping around.

