Helping veterans with the resources they need to get their business up and running is a great investment all around. This is because they are trained to adapt to new and evolving conditions with the ability to perform under pressure. As a result, they have leadership qualities that help them work well as part of a team environment. But most of all, they persevere.

While civilians may have some or even all of these qualities, vets are trained to go through scenario after scenario of adversity. This develops a mental toughness that doesn’t allow one to give up easily and persevere no matter what.

