Our newest episode, the first for the New Year, features Professor Richard Ebeling, where we discuss his recent defense of Liberalism. Tune in for his penetrating insights on a number of issues.
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
Liberalism, True and False - Capitalism Magazine
The Importance of Liberty and the Rhetorical Misuse of Freedom - The Future of Freedom Foundation
John Locke - Britannica
Adam Smith - The Library of Economics and Liberty
Ludwig von Mises - Mises Institute
Friedrich von Hayek - The Nobel Prize
The Rise and Decline of Nations Economic Growth, Stagflation, and Social Rigidities by Mancur Olson - Yale University Press
What Is the Gold Standard? Advantages, Alternatives, and History - Investopedia
Bitcoin - Wikipedia
For a New Liberalism by Richard Ebeling - Amazon
