A calendar lets you anticipate important dates, make sure everyone knows what they’re doing, and track campaigns in real-time. It helps you take back control of your email schedule and have visibility for the whole year, stress-free.
Let’s explore how to create the ultimate email campaign calendar (with a free downloadable email planning template)!
How To Use An Email Calendar (Free Template Inside)Posted by Mossmedia under Resources
From https://www.mailerlite.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on February 25, 2022 8:15 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments